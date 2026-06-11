FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Timken Issued By Zacks Research

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.04. The consensus estimate for Timken's current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.82 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Timken from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.38.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Timken

Timken Stock Down 3.2%

TKR stock opened at $132.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business's 50-day moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.51. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $1,109,823.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,351.50. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $1,747,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 264,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,845,323.44. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Timken by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 147.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,765 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 211,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 226,872 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 18.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Timken by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 604,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,884,000 after acquiring an additional 427,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

Timken News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Timken this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods, including FY2026 to $6.06 per share, FY2027 to $6.82, and several quarterly forecasts, signaling better forward profitability expectations for Timken.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods, including FY2026 to $6.06 per share, FY2027 to $6.82, and several quarterly forecasts, signaling better forward profitability expectations for Timken. Positive Sentiment: The company’s last quarterly report beat expectations, with EPS of $1.67 versus $1.50 expected and revenue of $1.23 billion versus $1.17 billion expected, reinforcing confidence in its fundamentals.

The company’s last quarterly report beat expectations, with EPS of $1.67 versus $1.50 expected and revenue of $1.23 billion versus $1.17 billion expected, reinforcing confidence in its fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Timken also recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.36 from $0.35, which can support investor sentiment through a slightly higher yield and a sign of financial strength.

Timken also recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.36 from $0.35, which can support investor sentiment through a slightly higher yield and a sign of financial strength. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with several analysts holding buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target around $140.38.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with several analysts holding buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target around $140.38. Negative Sentiment: Director Ajita Rajendra sold 8,450 shares at $131.34, a transaction that may weigh on sentiment because insider selling can sometimes be read as cautious insider behavior. Article Title

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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