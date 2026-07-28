FY2026 Earnings Forecast for argenex Issued By HC Wainwright

argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of argenex in a report released on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $26.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.35. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $940.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenex's current full-year earnings is $26.95 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenex's Q4 2026 earnings at $6.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $34.38 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $43.50 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $53.47 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $64.39 EPS.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.46. argenex had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 32.19%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on argenex from $945.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of argenex from $944.00 to $932.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenex from $1,170.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Glj Research upgraded argenex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $867.00 to $932.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,054.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on argenex

argenex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $888.82 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $870.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $815.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. argenex has a 52-week low of $590.78 and a 52-week high of $953.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 20,977.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 778,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $654,772,000 after purchasing an additional 774,916 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in argenex by 2,046.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 356,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,110,000 after purchasing an additional 340,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in argenex by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,178,000 after purchasing an additional 331,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of argenex by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company's stock worth $538,408,000 after buying an additional 324,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of argenex by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,160 shares of the company's stock worth $216,961,000 after buying an additional 250,278 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

Positive Sentiment: argenx agreed to acquire Forte Biosciences NASDAQ: FBRX for $77 per share in cash , representing an equity value of approximately $2.2 billion and a 41% premium to Forte’s prior closing price. The transaction gives argenx full ownership of FB102, an experimental autoimmune therapy. argenx acquisition announcement

argenx agreed to acquire Forte Biosciences for , representing an equity value of approximately and a 41% premium to Forte’s prior closing price. The transaction gives argenx full ownership of FB102, an experimental autoimmune therapy. Positive Sentiment: FB102’s Phase 1b data in vitiligo and celiac disease reportedly support CD122 biology and a potential “pipeline-in-a-product” opportunity targeting pathogenic T-cell and NK-cell activity in diseases with significant unmet need. The acquisition broadens argenx’s immunology pipeline beyond its existing portfolio. argenx Forte acquisition details

FB102’s Phase 1b data in vitiligo and celiac disease reportedly support CD122 biology and a potential “pipeline-in-a-product” opportunity targeting pathogenic T-cell and NK-cell activity in diseases with significant unmet need. The acquisition broadens argenx’s immunology pipeline beyond its existing portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive in parts of the market: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $932, while HC Wainwright increased its earnings estimates. A separate Oppenheimer report had previously lifted its target to $1,037.

Analyst sentiment remains supportive in parts of the market: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $932, while HC Wainwright increased its earnings estimates. A separate Oppenheimer report had previously lifted its target to $1,037. Neutral Sentiment: Baird maintained a “neutral” rating despite the higher target, implying that the acquisition’s long-term value is not yet fully reflected in near-term expectations. Baird price target report

Baird maintained a rating despite the higher target, implying that the acquisition’s long-term value is not yet fully reflected in near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: The all-cash $2.2 billion transaction represents a substantial capital commitment for a clinical-stage asset. Investors may be concerned about integration costs, future development spending and the risk that FB102’s early-stage results do not translate into successful late-stage trials or commercialization. One analysis consequently rated the stock “Hold.” Forte and argenx investment analysis

argenex Company Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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