FY2026 Earnings Forecast for ASML Issued By Erste Group Bank

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of ASML in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $36.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $36.39. The consensus estimate for ASML's current full-year earnings is $40.32 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for ASML's FY2027 earnings at $50.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASML. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

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ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,747.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $687.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,731.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,503.48. ASML has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,393,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $1,444,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,036,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1,236.4% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of ASML by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $69,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust.

ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions.

Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions. Positive Sentiment: ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth.

ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth. Neutral Sentiment: ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst.

ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand.

Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is still a headwind, with China now expected to contribute about 20% of 2026 revenue and U.S.-China export restrictions creating uncertainty around future chipmaking equipment sales.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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