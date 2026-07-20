FY2026 Earnings Forecast for BNY Issued By Erste Group Bank

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.96 for the year. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon's current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon's FY2027 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

BNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $136.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore set a $136.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Bank of New York Mellon from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

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Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:BNY opened at $157.69 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $97.70 and a fifty-two week high of $163.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNY. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the bank's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $2,482,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 334,388 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11,890.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the bank's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of New York Mellon this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNY posted stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with revenue hitting a record and profit topping estimates, reinforcing the view that its custody, asset servicing, and foreign exchange businesses are benefiting from elevated client activity. Article Title

BNY posted stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with revenue hitting a record and profit topping estimates, reinforcing the view that its custody, asset servicing, and foreign exchange businesses are benefiting from elevated client activity. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 outlook and boosted payouts, which investors generally see as a sign of confidence in future earnings and capital strength. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 outlook and boosted payouts, which investors generally see as a sign of confidence in future earnings and capital strength. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings report, including Truist to $178, Barclays to $178, KBW to $177, RBC to $168, and Wells Fargo to $162, signaling broad analyst confidence that the stock can move higher from current levels. Article Title

Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings report, including Truist to $178, Barclays to $178, KBW to $177, RBC to $168, and Wells Fargo to $162, signaling broad analyst confidence that the stock can move higher from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Coverage was also initiated by Erste Group Bank, adding to the overall constructive analyst backdrop for the shares. Article Title

Coverage was also initiated by Erste Group Bank, adding to the overall constructive analyst backdrop for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: BNY priced a $500 million offering of depositary shares tied to preferred stock, a move that may support balance-sheet flexibility but can also dilute existing holders, making the stock reaction less clear-cut. Article Title

BNY priced a $500 million offering of depositary shares tied to preferred stock, a move that may support balance-sheet flexibility but can also dilute existing holders, making the stock reaction less clear-cut. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around BNY’s AI investments and “measurable” client impact supports the long-term growth story, but it is more of a strategic narrative than an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Commentary around BNY’s AI investments and “measurable” client impact supports the long-term growth story, but it is more of a strategic narrative than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, some reports noted the shares traded lower because investors may have expected an even stronger 2026 guidance update, suggesting the outlook was good but not enough to fully satisfy expectations. Article Title

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

Further Reading

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