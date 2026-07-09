FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Issued By Scotiabank

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper's current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Ero Copper's FY2027 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts: Sign Up

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Ero Copper had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.51 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ero Copper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ero Copper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Price Performance

NYSE ERO opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp NYSE: ERO is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ero Copper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ero Copper wasn't on the list.

While Ero Copper currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here