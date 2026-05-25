FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Plexus Issued By Zacks Research

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Plexus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.86. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plexus' current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus' Q1 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Williams Trading set a $195.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.17.

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Plexus Price Performance

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $265.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.88. Plexus has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $275.83. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $230.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.48.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $533,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $201,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 44.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,892 shares of the technology company's stock worth $159,722,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,501 shares of the technology company's stock worth $143,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 915,296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $132,434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,237 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In related news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.59, for a total value of $97,795.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,360.65. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.45, for a total transaction of $805,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,683.60. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,446. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Plexus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Plexus across several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly forecasts. Higher EPS expectations can support the stock by signaling stronger profit growth ahead. Plexus earnings estimate updates

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Plexus across several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly forecasts. Higher EPS expectations can support the stock by signaling stronger profit growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent quarterly results were solid, with Plexus beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 18.7% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to reinforce a constructive growth outlook.

The company’s recent quarterly results were solid, with Plexus beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 18.7% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to reinforce a constructive growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Todd Kelsey sold 1,500 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale was relatively small versus his remaining stake, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4 filing

CEO Todd Kelsey sold 1,500 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale was relatively small versus his remaining stake, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research also reiterated a “Strong Sell” rating on Plexus, creating a bearish counterpoint to the higher earnings estimates and potentially limiting upside. Zacks downgrade

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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