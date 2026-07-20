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FY2026 Earnings Forecast for TSE:SKE Issued By Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Skeena Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank initiated FY2026 EPS estimates for Skeena Resources at ($1.93) per share, which is notably below the broader consensus estimate of ($0.49). The firm also sees the company returning to $0.57 EPS in FY2027.
  • Skeena Resources recently reported a quarterly loss of C($0.86) per share for the quarter ended May 15. The stock was also noted as down 0.6%, opening at C$35.30.
  • Analyst sentiment remains bullish, with two analysts rating the stock a Buy and an average target price of C$47.43. Recent price target increases from BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity suggest continued optimism.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib forecasts that the company will earn ($1.93) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources' current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Skeena Resources' FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SKE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$47.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SKE

Skeena Resources Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$35.30 on Monday. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.14 and a 52 week high of C$53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Macritchie sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.10, for a total transaction of C$1,507,760.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 776,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,137,770.30. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. Also, Director Jr. Walter Coles bought 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.88 per share, with a total value of C$68,106.08. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,287,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,522,770.32. The trade was a 0.07% increase in their position. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,601 shares of company stock worth $6,585,810. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company's stock.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company's primary activity is the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine acquired from Barrick.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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