FY2026 Earnings Forecast for TSE:SKE Issued By Scotiabank

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib forecasts that the company will earn ($1.93) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources' current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Skeena Resources' FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter.

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A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SKE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$47.43.

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Skeena Resources Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$35.30 on Monday. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.14 and a 52 week high of C$53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Macritchie sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.10, for a total transaction of C$1,507,760.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 776,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,137,770.30. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. Also, Director Jr. Walter Coles bought 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.88 per share, with a total value of C$68,106.08. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,287,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,522,770.32. The trade was a 0.07% increase in their position. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,601 shares of company stock worth $6,585,810. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company's stock.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company's primary activity is the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine acquired from Barrick.

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