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FY2026 Earnings Forecast for WSP Global Issued By Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
WSP Global logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank cut its FY2026 EPS estimate for WSP Global to $11.37 from $11.47, while keeping a Sector Outperform rating and a $281 price target.
  • Despite the slight earnings downgrade, analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with WSP Global holding an average Buy rating and a consensus target price of C$300.50 across Wall Street coverage.
  • WSP Global’s shares were trading near C$181.35, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, even after the company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$2.21 and paid a C$0.375 quarterly dividend.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP - Free Report) - Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.47. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global's current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for WSP Global's FY2027 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on WSP Global from C$345.00 to C$315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$278.00 to C$272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Desjardins set a C$372.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$318.00 to C$266.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$272.00 to C$207.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$300.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSP

WSP Global Price Performance

WSP Global stock opened at C$181.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$183.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$218.57. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$169.20 and a 12 month high of C$291.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. WSP Global's payout ratio is currently 20.46%.

Insider Activity at WSP Global

In related news, Director Pascale Sourisse bought 364 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$172.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,615.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$152,753.76. The trade was a 69.47% increase in their position. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

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Earnings History and Estimates for WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

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