FY2026 EPS Estimate for Helmerich & Payne Reduced by Analyst

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne's current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The firm's revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

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Several other research firms have also recently commented on HP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore raised Helmerich & Payne from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.70.

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Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE HP opened at $39.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.62. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $41.82. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Helmerich & Payne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 58,771 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $2,152,194.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 175,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,069.18. This trade represents a 25.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 174.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,044,383 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $30,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,510 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081,644 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $59,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 316.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,218,057 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 925,921 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $33,130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 109.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,169 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 874,823 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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