FY2026 EPS Estimates for AutoZone Lifted by Zacks Research

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $150.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $149.47. The consensus estimate for AutoZone's current full-year earnings is $150.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone's Q4 2026 earnings at $53.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $37.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $32.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $42.15 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $61.22 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $173.89 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $42.66 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $39.60 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $44.96 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $193.67 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $36.22 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a net margin of 12.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $35.36 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AZO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,526.00 to $4,023.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $4,800.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,478.00 to $3,979.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4,040.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,138.37 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,928.11 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,383.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,528.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total value of $173,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,837 shares in the company, valued at $16,826,568.64. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,987.00 per share, for a total transaction of $492,855.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,153. The trade was a 15.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,966 shares of the company's stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company's stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 640 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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