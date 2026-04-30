FY2026 EPS Estimates for Barclays Lifted by Erste Group Bank

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barclays' current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Barclays' FY2027 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Barclays from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane cut Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business's fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. Barclays has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter worth $30,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.3069 dividend. This represents a yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Barclays's payout ratio is 23.75%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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