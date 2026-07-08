FY2026 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Increased by Analyst

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CF Industries in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $15.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.64. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CF Industries' current full-year earnings is $15.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries' Q3 2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Get CF Industries alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $115.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.15. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

CF Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for CF Industries, increasing FY2026 EPS to $15.56 from $14.64 and lifting FY2027 EPS to $8.73 from $8.41. Higher profit expectations can support the stock. Article Title

Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for CF Industries, increasing FY2026 EPS to $15.56 from $14.64 and lifting FY2027 EPS to $8.73 from $8.41. Higher profit expectations can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also boosted near-term estimates, raising Q3 2027 EPS to $2.40 and Q4 2027 EPS to $2.20, suggesting better expected earnings momentum. Article Title

Zacks Research also boosted near-term estimates, raising Q3 2027 EPS to $2.40 and Q4 2027 EPS to $2.20, suggesting better expected earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $16.20 from $15.77 and kept a Sector Outperform rating with a $125 price target, reinforcing a constructive view on CF Industries’ fundamentals. Article Title

Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $16.20 from $15.77 and kept a rating with a $125 price target, reinforcing a constructive view on CF Industries’ fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: CF Industries was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy list, which may improve investor sentiment toward the stock. Article Title

CF Industries was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 list, which may improve investor sentiment toward the stock. Neutral Sentiment: CF was highlighted in a general “top fertilizer stocks” industry article, which is more informational than stock-moving. Article Title

CF was highlighted in a general “top fertilizer stocks” industry article, which is more informational than stock-moving. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target on CF Industries to $115 from $135 and kept an Equal Weight rating, signaling more limited upside in the near term. Article Title

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CF Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CF Industries wasn't on the list.

While CF Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here