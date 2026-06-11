FY2026 EPS Estimates for CocaCola Lifted by Erste Group Bank

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CocaCola in a report issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.26. The consensus estimate for CocaCola's current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

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CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Trading Up 2.8%

CocaCola stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $83.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 207,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,480,004. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 875,921 shares of company stock worth $69,831,810. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America highlighted Coca-Cola as a stock to watch as the 2026 World Cup begins, saying beverage volumes could rise during the tournament and boost demand for KO. The World Cup Is Here: Analyst Names One Beverage Stock To Watch

Bank of America highlighted Coca-Cola as a stock to watch as the 2026 World Cup begins, saying beverage volumes could rise during the tournament and boost demand for KO. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest also showed up in unusually heavy call-option buying, suggesting some traders are positioning for more upside in KO.

Investor interest also showed up in unusually heavy call-option buying, suggesting some traders are positioning for more upside in KO. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to point to Coca-Cola’s solid fundamentals, including Q1 results that beat estimates and showed strong organic revenue growth and volume gains, supporting the bullish case for the stock. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Recent coverage continues to point to Coca-Cola’s solid fundamentals, including Q1 results that beat estimates and showed strong organic revenue growth and volume gains, supporting the bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s reliable dividend profile remains a draw for income investors, with Coca-Cola continuing to be viewed as a long-term dividend compounder. 1 Plain-As-Day Dividend King to Buy and Never Sell That Has Increased Its Payout for 64 Consecutive Years

The company’s reliable dividend profile remains a draw for income investors, with Coca-Cola continuing to be viewed as a long-term dividend compounder. Neutral Sentiment: Chairman James Quincey and EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed stock sales, but both were pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions tied to tax withholding on equity awards, so the insider activity is less concerning than discretionary selling.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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