FY2026 EPS Estimates for DPM Metals Decreased by Scotiabank

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Free Report) - Scotiabank cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for DPM Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.54. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DPM Metals' current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for DPM Metals' FY2027 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. DPM Metals had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

Get DPM Metals alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded DPM Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on DPM Metals

DPM Metals Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of DPMLF stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. DPM Metals has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.66.

About DPM Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc OTCMKTS: DPMLF is a Canada‐based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company's primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high‐grade gold‐copper‐silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold‐copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company's production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DPM Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DPM Metals wasn't on the list.

While DPM Metals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here