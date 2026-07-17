FY2026 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Mining Cut by Scotiabank

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM - Free Report) TSE: FVI - Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Mining in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Mining's current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM - Get Free Report) TSE: FVI last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 31.07%.The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fortuna Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fortuna Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

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Fortuna Mining Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Fortuna Mining has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Mining

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fortuna Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company's stock.

About Fortuna Mining

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp.

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