FY2026 EPS Estimates for General Motors Raised by Analyst

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for General Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $12.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.78. The consensus estimate for General Motors' current full-year earnings is $12.86 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for General Motors' FY2027 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.27.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $77.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,615,121,000 after acquiring an additional 835,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,477 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,588,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in General Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,225,518 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,059,668,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its earnings estimates for General Motors, lifting FY2026 EPS to $12.95 from $12.78 and FY2027 EPS to $14.48 from $14.42. Higher profit forecasts can be bullish for GM because they suggest stronger earnings power than previously expected.

Erste Group Bank raised its earnings estimates for General Motors, lifting FY2026 EPS to $12.95 from $12.78 and FY2027 EPS to $14.48 from $14.42. Higher profit forecasts can be bullish for GM because they suggest stronger earnings power than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted GM’s history of beating earnings estimates and suggested the company may have the ingredients for another upside surprise in its upcoming quarterly report. That kind of pre-earnings optimism can help the stock.

Several recent articles highlighted GM’s history of beating earnings estimates and suggested the company may have the ingredients for another upside surprise in its upcoming quarterly report. That kind of pre-earnings optimism can help the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also noted GM’s strong pickup and SUV sales in the Middle East and other growth-oriented stock screens, but these items do not directly change fundamentals and may have limited near-term impact.

Media coverage also noted GM’s strong pickup and SUV sales in the Middle East and other growth-oriented stock screens, but these items do not directly change fundamentals and may have limited near-term impact. Negative Sentiment: Investors are watching a report that GM missed the hybrid shift as Toyota gains ground in the U.S. hybrid market. The article says GM is losing share in a fast-growing segment and plans to reintroduce plug-in hybrids only by 2027, which raises concerns about competitive positioning and long-term growth.

Investors are watching a report that GM missed the hybrid shift as Toyota gains ground in the U.S. hybrid market. The article says GM is losing share in a fast-growing segment and plans to reintroduce plug-in hybrids only by 2027, which raises concerns about competitive positioning and long-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Other stories about GM tearing down a historic Pontiac building and options-market speculation are more newsy than financially material, but they add little to the stock’s near-term outlook.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here