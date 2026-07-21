FY2026 EPS Estimates for GoldMining Cut by HC Wainwright

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoldMining in a research note issued on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoldMining's current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

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GoldMining Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of GoldMining stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. GoldMining has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm's 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoldMining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GoldMining by 572.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,894,861 shares of the company's stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,830 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in GoldMining in the fourth quarter valued at $3,192,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GoldMining by 1,840.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,828,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,445 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 751,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 584,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 396.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 370,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company's stock.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and advancement of precious metal projects in the Americas. Publicly traded on the NYSE American under the symbol GLDG, the company targets high-quality gold assets with the potential for significant resource expansion. GoldMining seeks to identify projects at various stages, from early exploration to advanced development, and apply systematic drilling and metallurgical testing to enhance their economic prospects.

The company's portfolio encompasses a diversified suite of properties across North and South America.

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