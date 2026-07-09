FY2026 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Lowered by Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining's current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

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K92 Mining (TSE:KNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$328.50 million during the quarter. K92 Mining had a net margin of 46.05% and a return on equity of 42.98%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Desjardins set a C$40.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on K92 Mining

K92 Mining Price Performance

K92 Mining stock opened at C$21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.81. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$14.13 and a 52-week high of C$33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company's 50 day moving average is C$24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.30.

Insider Activity at K92 Mining

In other news, insider David Gregory Medilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$1,215,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,293,000. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. Also, insider Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 6,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.26, for a total transaction of C$162,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,347,643. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 2.53% of the company's stock.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022.

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