FY2026 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Reduced by Analyst

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K - Investment analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.76. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold's current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 35.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

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Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGC. Zacks Research downgraded Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.2%

KGC stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kinross Gold's payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 85.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the mining company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

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