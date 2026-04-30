FY2026 EPS Estimates for L'Oreal Raised by Erste Group Bank

L'Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for L'Oreal in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for L'Oreal's current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

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LRLCY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of L'Oreal in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. HSBC upgraded L'Oreal to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L'Oreal to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded L'Oreal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised L'Oreal from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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L'Oreal Stock Performance

Shares of LRLCY opened at $84.96 on Thursday. L'Oreal has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About L'Oreal

L'Oréal SA is a global beauty and personal care company, founded in 1909 by Eugène Schueller and headquartered in Clichy, France. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and professional products across cosmetics, skin care, hair care, hair color, and fragrances. L'Oréal serves customers around the world through a combination of direct retail, salons, pharmacies, department stores and e-commerce, operating in numerous countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Operations are organized around several business divisions that target distinct channels and consumer segments, including Consumer Products, L'Oréal Luxe, Professional Products and Active Cosmetics.

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