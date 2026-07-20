FY2026 EPS Estimates for Nestle Lifted by Erste Group Bank

Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nestle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.45. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nestle's current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Nestle's FY2027 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Nestle alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Nestle

Nestle Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $105.13 on Monday. Nestle has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestle by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 957,576 shares of the company's stock worth $95,171,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its stake in Nestle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 76,997 shares of the company's stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Nestle by 2,727.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 65,042 shares of the company's stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the company's stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestle by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company's stock.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. Founded in 1866 by Henri Nestlé, the company has grown into a global consumer goods firm and its American depositary receipts trade in the United States under the OTCMKTS ticker NSRGY. Nestlé operates across a broad range of food and beverage categories and is widely recognized for its portfolio of consumer-facing brands and products.

The company's main business activities include the manufacture, marketing and distribution of products in categories such as coffee and other beverages, bottled water, dairy and infant nutrition, prepared meals and culinary products, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nestle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nestle wasn't on the list.

While Nestle currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here