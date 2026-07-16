FY2026 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass Raised by Zacks Research

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass' current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered O-I Glass from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.57.

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O-I Glass Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of OI opened at $9.38 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 194.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,939,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $117,033,000 after buying an additional 5,244,440 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 73.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,006,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $73,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,181 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $40,090,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,215,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $25,064,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

In other news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 2,774 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $25,076.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 235,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,789.12. The trade was a 1.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eduardo Restrepo acquired 3,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $29,714.82. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 94,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $845,907.02. This trade represents a 3.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $157,312. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting O-I Glass

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded O-I Glass from “strong sell” to “hold,” which can improve investor sentiment toward the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded O-I Glass from “strong sell” to “hold,” which can improve investor sentiment toward the stock. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial kept a “buy” rating on O-I Glass, even after trimming its price target to $13, signaling continued confidence in upside potential. Benzinga

Truist Financial kept a “buy” rating on O-I Glass, even after trimming its price target to $13, signaling continued confidence in upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $1.86 from $1.80 and also increased its Q4 2026 estimate to $0.39 and Q4 2027 estimate to $0.48, suggesting a more favorable longer-term earnings outlook.

Zacks raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $1.86 from $1.80 and also increased its Q4 2026 estimate to $0.39 and Q4 2027 estimate to $0.48, suggesting a more favorable longer-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, Zacks slightly cut its near-term estimates, including Q2 2026 EPS to $0.27 from $0.28 and Q3 2026 EPS to $0.51 from $0.52, which tempers the bullish tone.

At the same time, Zacks slightly cut its near-term estimates, including Q2 2026 EPS to $0.27 from $0.28 and Q3 2026 EPS to $0.51 from $0.52, which tempers the bullish tone. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating, and earlier commentary cited weak demand and fewer catalysts, highlighting that not all analysts are convinced the rally is sustainable. MSN article

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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