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FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:MBGYY Increased by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Mercedes-Benz Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Mercedes-Benz Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Mercedes-Benz Group's current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on MBGYY

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MBGYY opened at C$14.25 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$15.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.82. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of C$13.79 and a 12-month high of C$18.16.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes‑Benz brand. The company's product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes‑Maybach, high‑performance variants from Mercedes‑AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes‑Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected‑car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler‑Benz in the early 20th century.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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