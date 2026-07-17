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FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:MBGYY Reduced by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Mercedes-Benz Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank trimmed Mercedes-Benz Group’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.62 from $1.64, though that is still above the current consensus of $1.45 per share.
  • Jefferies Financial Group recently upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from “hold” to “strong-buy”, and MarketBeat says the stock’s overall analyst rating is now Strong Buy.
  • The shares were down 0.8% and opened at C$13.05, trading well below the 52-week high of C$18.16; the company reported C$0.44 EPS and C$36.98 billion in quarterly revenue in its latest results.
  • Interested in Mercedes-Benz Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Mercedes-Benz Group's current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Mercedes-Benz Group's FY2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at C$13.05 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1-year low of C$12.22 and a 1-year high of C$18.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.38.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.98 billion for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes‑Benz brand. The company's product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes‑Maybach, high‑performance variants from Mercedes‑AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes‑Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected‑car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler‑Benz in the early 20th century.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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