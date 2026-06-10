FY2026 EPS Estimates for Palladyne AI Cut by Analyst

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Palladyne AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Palladyne AI's current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Palladyne AI's FY2027 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDYN. Zacks Research upgraded Palladyne AI to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Palladyne AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Palladyne AI in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Palladyne AI in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Palladyne AI in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

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Palladyne AI Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of Palladyne AI stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. Palladyne AI has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $298.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 3.59.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 358.04%.The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.93 million.

Insider Transactions at Palladyne AI

In related news, CFO Trevor Thatcher sold 7,649 shares of Palladyne AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $57,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,824.40. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Sonne sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $51,355.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,855.30. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,378 shares of company stock valued at $372,509 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Palladyne AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palladyne AI by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 315,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palladyne AI by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,997 shares of the company's stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 80,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palladyne AI by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,570 shares of the company's stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 115,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palladyne AI by 767.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 500,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palladyne AI by 96.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 412,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 202,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company's stock.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training.

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