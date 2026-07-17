FY2026 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo Decreased by Analyst

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.60. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo's current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for PepsiCo's FY2027 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Evercore set a $150.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.70.

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PepsiCo Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of PEP opened at $139.43 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.31. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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