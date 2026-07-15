FY2026 EPS Estimates for Primerica Lifted by DOWLING & PARTN

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at DOWLING & PARTN raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $24.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $24.60. The consensus estimate for Primerica's current full-year earnings is $24.51 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Primerica's FY2027 earnings at $27.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $30.05 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.51. Primerica had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $855.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Primerica alerts: Sign Up

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $280.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Primerica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Primerica from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $305.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $298.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRI

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $307.07 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $280.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.88. Primerica has a 12-month low of $230.09 and a 12-month high of $312.16.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 176.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in Primerica by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $503,352.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 9,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,743,548.04. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.49, for a total transaction of $420,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,451,391.04. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Primerica's payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica's core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Primerica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Primerica wasn't on the list.

While Primerica currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here