FY2026 EPS Estimates for TBN Raised by Northland Securities

Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Tamboran Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.45). The consensus estimate for Tamboran Resources' current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Tamboran Resources' Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tamboran Resources from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Tamboran Resources from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.50.

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Tamboran Resources Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:TBN opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $969.93 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of -2.10. Tamboran Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92.

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06).

Institutional Trading of Tamboran Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tamboran Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tamboran Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

Tamboran Resources is an independent energy company focused on the exploration and development of unconventional natural gas resources. Headquartered in Canada and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TBN, the company concentrates its activities on onshore basins in Australia. Tamboran's primary objective is to advance its exploration acreage toward commercial viability by leveraging modern drilling and reservoir evaluation techniques.

The company holds exploration licenses in the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia, where it is conducting appraisal drilling programs to define reservoir characteristics and recoverability.

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