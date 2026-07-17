FY2026 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies Increased by Analyst

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.12. The consensus estimate for TotalEnergies' current full-year earnings is $10.58 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for TotalEnergies' FY2027 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion.

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Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. CICC Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.33.

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TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.9%

TTE opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $189.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $18,868,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,337,330,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,668,676 shares of the company's stock worth $3,435,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,641,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,982,676,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for TotalEnergies, signaling slightly stronger expected profitability ahead. TotalEnergies stock page

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for TotalEnergies, signaling slightly stronger expected profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: TotalEnergies said higher oil and gas prices, fueled by the Iran war, should boost second-quarter profits, which supports earnings expectations. Reuters article

TotalEnergies said higher oil and gas prices, fueled by the Iran war, should boost second-quarter profits, which supports earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company lowered its estimated production hit from the Middle East conflict after restarting output in some regions, reducing the potential operational drag. WSJ article

The company lowered its estimated production hit from the Middle East conflict after restarting output in some regions, reducing the potential operational drag. Neutral Sentiment: Recent second-quarter updates and “main indicators” releases mainly reinforce the broader earnings picture, but do not appear to add a major new catalyst beyond the profit and LNG commentary. Yahoo Finance article

Recent second-quarter updates and “main indicators” releases mainly reinforce the broader earnings picture, but do not appear to add a major new catalyst beyond the profit and LNG commentary. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell on softer LNG trading/outlook, suggesting weakness in that part of the business is weighing on investor sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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