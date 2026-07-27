FY2026 EPS Estimates for TRX Gold Reduced by Zacks Research

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TRX Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Wortel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold's current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $2.30 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $2.27.

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TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $256.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 1,622.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83,129 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in TRX Gold by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,713,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,403 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

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