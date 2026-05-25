FY2026 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries Reduced by Analyst

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.21. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries' current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries' FY2028 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.26). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on UFP Industries from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised UFP Industries from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.40.

Read Our Latest Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $80.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.29.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. UFP Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,117,218 shares of the construction company's stock worth $556,973,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,037,908 shares of the construction company's stock worth $187,732,000 after buying an additional 504,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,909,315 shares of the construction company's stock worth $173,847,000 after buying an additional 44,736 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,887,460 shares of the construction company's stock worth $176,449,000 after buying an additional 39,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,247,346 shares of the construction company's stock worth $114,980,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting UFP Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting UFP Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: ProWood, part of UFP Industries, expanded availability of its TrueFrame Joist product across the Northeast and South Atlantic, broadening distribution of a newer treated-lumber offering and potentially supporting future sales growth. ProWood TrueFrame Joist Now Available Across Northeast, South Atlantic

ProWood, part of UFP Industries, expanded availability of its TrueFrame Joist product across the Northeast and South Atlantic, broadening distribution of a newer treated-lumber offering and potentially supporting future sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also noted UFP Industries reached a new 12-month low, reflecting the stock’s recent weakness rather than a fresh operational catalyst. UFP Industries NASDAQ: UFPI Reaches New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Analysts also noted UFP Industries reached a new 12-month low, reflecting the stock’s recent weakness rather than a fresh operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for UFP Industries to $1.49 from $1.60, signaling reduced near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research lowered its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for UFP Industries to $1.49 from $1.60, signaling reduced near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $1.31 from $1.41, implying softer expected demand or margins.

Zacks Research cut its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $1.31 from $1.41, implying softer expected demand or margins. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research reduced its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $1.01 from $1.02 and lowered multiple 2027 estimates, including Q1 2027 to $1.32, Q2 2027 to $1.51, Q3 2027 to $1.44, Q4 2027 to $1.17, and FY2027 to $5.44 from $5.88.

Zacks Research reduced its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $1.01 from $1.02 and lowered multiple 2027 estimates, including Q1 2027 to $1.32, Q2 2027 to $1.51, Q3 2027 to $1.44, Q4 2027 to $1.17, and FY2027 to $5.44 from $5.88. Negative Sentiment: The repeated downward revisions and Zacks’ Strong Sell stance are likely the main reasons investors are selling UFPI today.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

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