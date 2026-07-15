FY2026 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Cut by DOWLING & PARTN

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) - DOWLING & PARTN reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.85. The consensus estimate for Unum Group's current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group's FY2027 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Unum Group's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS.

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Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $93.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.25.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,922 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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