FY2027 Earnings Estimate for ISRG Issued By Erste Group Bank

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $9.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.94. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical's current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

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ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $487.00 target price (down from $654.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $523.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $345.42 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $344.55 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.12. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical reported stronger-than-expected Q2 revenue and earnings, helped by solid demand for its da Vinci robotic surgery systems and continued adoption of its products. Reuters article

Intuitive Surgical reported stronger-than-expected Q2 revenue and earnings, helped by solid demand for its da Vinci robotic surgery systems and continued adoption of its products. Positive Sentiment: The company still reported healthy procedure growth overall, with worldwide procedures rising and placements of robotic systems remaining strong, which supports the long-term investment case. Yahoo Finance article

The company still reported healthy procedure growth overall, with worldwide procedures rising and placements of robotic systems remaining strong, which supports the long-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts lowered price targets after the report, but most kept bullish ratings such as overweight, buy, or outperform, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside despite the near-term pullback. Benzinga article

Several analysts lowered price targets after the report, but most kept bullish ratings such as overweight, buy, or outperform, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside despite the near-term pullback. Negative Sentiment: Management did not raise its forecast for procedure growth, and investors reacted badly to slower U.S. procedure growth and a cautious full-year outlook. Benzinga article

Management did not raise its forecast for procedure growth, and investors reacted badly to slower U.S. procedure growth and a cautious full-year outlook. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also noted concerns that changes to some insurance plans could reduce demand, adding to worries about slower U.S. growth and a softer near-term procedure trajectory. Reuters article

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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