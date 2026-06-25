FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Reliance Issued By KeyCorp

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Mckinney forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $21.75 for the year. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reliance's current full-year earnings is $19.14 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $364.50.

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Reliance Stock Performance

RS opened at $397.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reliance has a 1 year low of $260.31 and a 1 year high of $419.83. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $372.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.24.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Reliance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Reliance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,740.80. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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