Go Pro
→ Your money is changing (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

FY2027 Earnings Estimate for TSE:PPL Issued By Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Pembina Pipeline logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank slightly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Pembina Pipeline to $3.22 from $3.21, while keeping a Hold rating and $73.00 price target.
  • Other analysts remain generally positive on the stock, with several firms lifting targets or upgrading ratings; MarketBeat now shows a Moderate Buy consensus and a C$67.00 average target price.
  • Pembina Pipeline shares were up 0.6% and opened at C$72.08, near their 12-month high of C$72.39, after the company previously reported quarterly EPS of C$0.81 on revenue of C$2.11 billion.
  • Interested in Pembina Pipeline? Here are five stocks we like better.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL - Free Report) NYSE: PBA - Scotiabank upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. Scotiabank has a "Hold" rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline's current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.6%

TSE PPL opened at C$72.08 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$48.74 and a 12 month high of C$72.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pembina Pipeline Right Now?

Before you consider Pembina Pipeline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pembina Pipeline wasn't on the list.

While Pembina Pipeline currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your money is changing
Your money is changing
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines