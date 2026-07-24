FY2027 Earnings Estimate for TSE:PPL Issued By Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL - Free Report) NYSE: PBA - Scotiabank upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. Scotiabank has a "Hold" rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline's current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$67.00.

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Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.6%

TSE PPL opened at C$72.08 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$48.74 and a 12 month high of C$72.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

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