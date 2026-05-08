FY2027 Earnings Forecast for UBER Issued By Erste Group Bank

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies' current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.40.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on profit and platform growth — Uber reported stronger-than-expected adjusted EPS and very robust gross bookings (~$53.7B), and highlighted 50M Uber One members, which underpins revenue and loyalty trends. Read More.

Q1 beat on profit and platform growth — Uber reported stronger-than-expected adjusted EPS and very robust gross bookings (~$53.7B), and highlighted 50M Uber One members, which underpins revenue and loyalty trends. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat Q2 bookings guidance — Uber guided June‑quarter gross bookings above consensus ($56.25B–$57.75B), signaling continued demand in rides, delivery and freight that helped lift sentiment. Read More.

Upbeat Q2 bookings guidance — Uber guided June‑quarter gross bookings above consensus ($56.25B–$57.75B), signaling continued demand in rides, delivery and freight that helped lift sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price‑target increases — Several firms have reiterated buys or raised targets (examples: JPMorgan raised its target, DA Davidson raised its target), reinforcing upside expectations. Read More.

Analyst support and price‑target increases — Several firms have reiterated buys or raised targets (examples: JPMorgan raised its target, DA Davidson raised its target), reinforcing upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and distribution expansion — New deals (Ulta Beauty on Uber Eats, expanded grocery partnerships with Ahold Delhaize) widen on‑demand retail exposure and boost delivery TAM. Read More.

Partnerships and distribution expansion — New deals (Ulta Beauty on Uber Eats, expanded grocery partnerships with Ahold Delhaize) widen on‑demand retail exposure and boost delivery TAM. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Freight turnaround — Uber Freight revenue has begun recovering year-over-year after a long gap, supporting growth diversification beyond rides and food. Read More.

Freight turnaround — Uber Freight revenue has begun recovering year-over-year after a long gap, supporting growth diversification beyond rides and food. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Autonomy/robotaxi roadmap adds optionality — Coverage highlights Uber’s robotaxi strategy (partnering with vehicle makers like Rivian) as a long‑term upside catalyst. Read More.

Autonomy/robotaxi roadmap adds optionality — Coverage highlights Uber’s robotaxi strategy (partnering with vehicle makers like Rivian) as a long‑term upside catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: AI efficiency and hiring stance — Management says AI is boosting productivity (slowing hiring), which reduces near‑term costs but is more of an operational tailwind than an immediate earnings lever. Read More.

AI efficiency and hiring stance — Management says AI is boosting productivity (slowing hiring), which reduces near‑term costs but is more of an operational tailwind than an immediate earnings lever. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product roadmap expansion — Uber’s annual product showcase signals an ambition to compete in travel and lodging distribution, a strategic growth avenue but one that will take time to monetize. Read More.

Product roadmap expansion — Uber’s annual product showcase signals an ambition to compete in travel and lodging distribution, a strategic growth avenue but one that will take time to monetize. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed expectations — Q1 revenue grew ~14% but came in a touch below consensus, which keeps near‑term upside tied to margin/monetization execution. Read More.

Revenue slightly missed expectations — Q1 revenue grew ~14% but came in a touch below consensus, which keeps near‑term upside tied to margin/monetization execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical drag — Management flagged roughly a 60 bps drag from the Middle East conflict on bookings, a headwind for international growth until conditions normalize. Read More.

Geopolitical drag — Management flagged roughly a 60 bps drag from the Middle East conflict on bookings, a headwind for international growth until conditions normalize. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street is split — Some firms cut targets or remain cautious on valuation even after the beat (Goldman cut while others hiked), creating mixed signals for investors on near‑term upside. Read More.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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