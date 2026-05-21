FY2027 EPS Estimates for Carnival Raised by Zacks Research

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Carnival in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival's current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival's FY2028 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Carnival from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carnival from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.18.

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Carnival Price Performance

Carnival stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Carnival has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,620.19. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $314,265. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting Carnival

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cruise stocks are rallying broadly, with Carnival outperforming peers as investors buy back into the sector after recent weakness; articles cited strong trading in CCL alongside gains in Norwegian Cruise Line and a comparatively smaller move in Royal Caribbean.

Cruise stocks are rallying broadly, with Carnival outperforming peers as investors buy back into the sector after recent weakness; articles cited strong trading in CCL alongside gains in Norwegian Cruise Line and a comparatively smaller move in Royal Caribbean. Positive Sentiment: Lower oil prices are a key tailwind, since fuel is one of Carnival’s biggest operating costs. Falling energy prices can improve margin expectations and boost sentiment toward cruise operators.

Lower oil prices are a key tailwind, since fuel is one of Carnival’s biggest operating costs. Falling energy prices can improve margin expectations and boost sentiment toward cruise operators. Positive Sentiment: Carnival’s brands continue to support demand headlines, including Holland America Line opening bookings for its 2028 Grand Voyages and Seabourn launching a regionally inspired culinary program for its Alaska season, both of which reinforce the company’s ability to market premium experiences and fill future itineraries.

Carnival’s brands continue to support demand headlines, including Holland America Line opening bookings for its 2028 Grand Voyages and Seabourn launching a regionally inspired culinary program for its Alaska season, both of which reinforce the company’s ability to market premium experiences and fill future itineraries. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted growing Russell 1000 optimism around Carnival, which may reflect improving index/market attention rather than a direct operational catalyst.

One article noted growing Russell 1000 optimism around Carnival, which may reflect improving index/market attention rather than a direct operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed out that Carnival and other travel names have been volatile, with risk-off trading, geopolitical uncertainty, and fuel-cost sensitivity still weighing on sentiment when markets turn lower.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Further Reading

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