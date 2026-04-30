FY2027 EPS Estimates for GE Vernova Increased by Analyst

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of GE Vernova in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $24.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.15. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GE Vernova's current full-year earnings is $14.66 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $1,061.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $914.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $741.83. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $357.64 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in GE Vernova by 110,973.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock worth $2,278,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock worth $16,354,691,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GE Vernova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,469,670 shares of the company's stock worth $7,496,232,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock worth $4,074,039,000 after purchasing an additional 68,894 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,957,024,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the period.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast sharply to $24.02 (from $22.15) and maintains a Strong‑Buy, signaling higher analyst expectations versus the consensus; this supports the stock’s momentum. MarketBeat GEV page

Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast sharply to $24.02 (from $22.15) and maintains a Strong‑Buy, signaling higher analyst expectations versus the consensus; this supports the stock’s momentum. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target (to $1,300) and reiterated a Buy, reflecting confidence in electrification/decarbonization tailwinds that justify higher multiples. Argus backs GE Vernova

Argus raised its price target (to $1,300) and reiterated a Buy, reflecting confidence in electrification/decarbonization tailwinds that justify higher multiples. Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings massively beat estimates (huge EPS print) and the stock hit new highs as investors priced in stronger margins and order momentum for turbines and grid equipment. Q1 beat and rally

Q1 earnings massively beat estimates (huge EPS print) and the stock hit new highs as investors priced in stronger margins and order momentum for turbines and grid equipment. Positive Sentiment: GEV won a sizable contract to modernize Egyptian power plants (Bahna & Nubaria), adding visible backlog in the Middle East/North Africa and reinforcing growth in services and grid upgrades. Egypt contract

GEV won a sizable contract to modernize Egyptian power plants (Bahna & Nubaria), adding visible backlog in the Middle East/North Africa and reinforcing growth in services and grid upgrades. Positive Sentiment: High‑profile investor interest (e.g., Philippe Laffont among top picks) and coverage pieces touting GEV as a multi‑year growth story have increased demand from institutional and retail flows. Laffont picks

High‑profile investor interest (e.g., Philippe Laffont among top picks) and coverage pieces touting GEV as a multi‑year growth story have increased demand from institutional and retail flows. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces highlight GEV surpassing GE Aerospace in market cap and attribute part of the surge to AI‑driven demand for gas turbines—this is momentum‑supporting but may already be priced in. Fool: market cap milestone

Media pieces highlight GEV surpassing GE Aerospace in market cap and attribute part of the surge to AI‑driven demand for gas turbines—this is momentum‑supporting but may already be priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks, Yahoo and other outlets note heavy investor attention and strong YTD performance; useful context but not an immediate directional catalyst. Zacks coverage

Zacks, Yahoo and other outlets note heavy investor attention and strong YTD performance; useful context but not an immediate directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas downgraded the stock, triggering some profit‑taking after the large run; sell‑side caution can amplify short‑term pullbacks. BNP Paribas downgrade

BNP Paribas downgraded the stock, triggering some profit‑taking after the large run; sell‑side caution can amplify short‑term pullbacks. Negative Sentiment: Analyses flag valuation and execution risks (peak margin expectations, supply chain/upside sustainability), which could cap upside and increase volatility. Seeking Alpha warning signs

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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