FY2027 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Reduced by Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Scotiabank currently has a "Hold" rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines' current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$11.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$14.60.

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Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 1.0%

TSE IVN opened at C$12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 1.74. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$20.34. The business's 50-day moving average is C$13.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.40.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$183.99 million for the quarter. Ivanhoe Mines had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 59.26%.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company's treasury offices.

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