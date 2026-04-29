FY2027 EPS Estimates for L'Oreal Increased by Analyst

L'Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for L'Oreal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.42. The consensus estimate for L'Oreal's current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of L'Oreal in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of L'Oreal to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L'Oreal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L'Oreal to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of L'Oreal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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L'Oreal Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. L'Oreal has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.50.

About L'Oreal

L'Oréal SA is a global beauty and personal care company, founded in 1909 by Eugène Schueller and headquartered in Clichy, France. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and professional products across cosmetics, skin care, hair care, hair color, and fragrances. L'Oréal serves customers around the world through a combination of direct retail, salons, pharmacies, department stores and e-commerce, operating in numerous countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Operations are organized around several business divisions that target distinct channels and consumer segments, including Consumer Products, L'Oréal Luxe, Professional Products and Active Cosmetics.

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