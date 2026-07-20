FY2027 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Lowered by Scotiabank

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.78. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold's current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$788.83 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 68.29%.

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Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$102.36.

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Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$76.82 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$62.55 and a 12-month high of C$130.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.27.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Lundin Gold's dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

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