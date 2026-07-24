FY2027 EPS Estimates for Vitesse Energy Reduced by Analyst

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for Vitesse Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Northland Securities has a "Outperform" rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vitesse Energy's current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VTS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vitesse Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTS opened at $15.96 on Friday. Vitesse Energy has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $665.61 million, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,529 shares of the company's stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 165,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,363,000 after buying an additional 69,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,971 shares of the company's stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,660 shares of the company's stock worth $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,499.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 420,001 shares of the company's stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 403,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy

In other Vitesse Energy news, Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 40,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $660,653.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 108,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,753,360. This trade represents a 60.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vitesse Energy's payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vitesse Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vitesse Energy wasn't on the list.

While Vitesse Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here