FY2027 EPS Estimates for Woodward Cut by Zacks Research

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $9.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.68. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Woodward's current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research upgraded Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Woodward from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $385.91.

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Woodward Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $366.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. Woodward has a twelve month low of $171.90 and a twelve month high of $407.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $996.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.92 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 12.89%.Woodward's revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Shawn M. Mclevige sold 1,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.37, for a total transaction of $711,084.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,625.15. The trade was a 37.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen P. Paterson sold 5,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.15, for a total value of $1,966,380.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,744.70. This trade represents a 67.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $251,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $184,721,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Woodward by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,578 shares of the technology company's stock worth $228,849,000 after buying an additional 497,722 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Woodward by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 686,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,452,000 after buying an additional 395,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Woodward by 1,086.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,514 shares of the technology company's stock worth $83,524,000 after buying an additional 302,666 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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