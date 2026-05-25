FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Greif Issued By Zacks Research

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Greif in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greif's current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.50.

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Greif Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GEF stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. Greif has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $135,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,513.12. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $411,140 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth about $1,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Greif by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Greif this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Greif to $4.48 per share from $4.15, and also lifted its Q2 2028, Q4 2027, and Q3 2027 estimates, which may support sentiment around longer-term earnings potential.

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Greif to $4.48 per share from $4.15, and also lifted its Q2 2028, Q4 2027, and Q3 2027 estimates, which may support sentiment around longer-term earnings potential. Neutral Sentiment: The firm slightly increased its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $1.20 from $1.19, a small adjustment that does not meaningfully change the near-term outlook.

The firm slightly increased its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $1.20 from $1.19, a small adjustment that does not meaningfully change the near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.86 from $4.14 and lowered its Q3 2026 forecast to $1.08 from $1.35, pointing to some pressure in the near-term earnings picture.

Zacks cut its FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.86 from $4.14 and lowered its Q3 2026 forecast to $1.08 from $1.35, pointing to some pressure in the near-term earnings picture. Negative Sentiment: Despite the estimate changes, Zacks Research maintains a Strong Sell rating on Greif, which could continue to weigh on investor confidence.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif's longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

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