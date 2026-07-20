FY2028 EPS Estimates for Hitachi Boosted by Erste Group Bank

Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hitachi in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Hitachi's current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 billion.

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Separately, Zacks Research cut Hitachi from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hitachi presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Hitachi Stock Performance

Shares of Hitachi stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. OTCMKTS: HTHIY is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a "social innovation" company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company's activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

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