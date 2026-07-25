G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

GIII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

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G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.28. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 4.34%.The company had revenue of $535.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. G-III Apparel Group's payout ratio is 14.13%.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,200,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,607 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 251,502 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,266 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $28,054,000 after purchasing an additional 247,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,756,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women's and men's apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies' apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company's product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

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