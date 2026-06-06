G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Saturday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 1732585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS.

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G-III Apparel Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. G-III Apparel Group's payout ratio is 26.67%.

More G-III Apparel Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting G-III Apparel Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: G-III reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $536 million and EPS of a $0.21 loss, both better than analyst expectations, showing the business performed better than feared. Article Title

G-III reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $536 million and EPS of a $0.21 loss, both better than analyst expectations, showing the business performed better than feared. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year fiscal 2027 EPS guidance to $2.15-$2.25, above prior expectations, and said first-quarter performance was better than guidance. Article Title

The company raised full-year fiscal 2027 EPS guidance to $2.15-$2.25, above prior expectations, and said first-quarter performance was better than guidance. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target on G-III Apparel Group to $40 from $34 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Article Title

BTIG Research raised its price target on G-III Apparel Group to $40 from $34 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Management said fiscal 2027 sales are still expected to decline to about $2.71 billion, reflecting the loss of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger license revenue, so top-line pressure remains a headwind. Article Title

Management said fiscal 2027 sales are still expected to decline to about $2.71 billion, reflecting the loss of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger license revenue, so top-line pressure remains a headwind. Negative Sentiment: Although GAAP profit benefited from tariff recoveries, the company’s non-GAAP results were a loss and second-quarter EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.25 is only in line with expectations, suggesting limited near-term upside. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIII

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,421 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,758 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 941 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company's stock.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 5.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women's and men's apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies' apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company's product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

Further Reading

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