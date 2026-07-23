Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post earnings of $0.7980 per share and revenue of $428.5070 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $144,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,157,369.28. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,920 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,901 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,727 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10,555.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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