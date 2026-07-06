Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.95 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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