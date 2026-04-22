Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.4091.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $480,592.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,815.04. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 130,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,178,421.73. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $1,552,938 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,905,759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,766,787,000 after purchasing an additional 899,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,893,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $576,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,592,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,048,000 after purchasing an additional 198,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,764,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $347,012,000 after purchasing an additional 525,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $342,677,000 after purchasing an additional 258,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $50.31. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $407.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is 107.22%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Further Reading

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